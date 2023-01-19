Twinkle, Twinkle Fading Stars: Hiding In Our Brighter Skies

WASHINGTON (AP) – A new study found that the night sky is growing brighter every year, and the stars are looking dimmer.

The study published Thursday analyzes data from more than 50,000 amateur stargazers over more than a decade.

It shows that artificial lighting is making the night sky about 10% brighter each year.

That’s a much faster rate of change than scientists had previously estimated looking at satellite data.

A study author said he hoped that policymakers would do more to curb light pollution.

The research was published Thursday in the journal Science.