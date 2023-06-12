1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Two Active-Duty Marines Plead Guilty To Capitol Riot Charges

June 12, 2023 6:33PM CDT
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) – Two men who were active-duty members of the Marines Corps when they stormed the U.S. Capitol have pleaded guilty to riot-related criminal charges.

Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen are scheduled to be sentenced in September by U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia says Abate and Hellonen both pleaded guilty on Monday to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Many Capitol rioters are military veterans, but only a few were actively serving in the armed forces when they joined a mob’s attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

