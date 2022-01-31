Two Arrested After Armed Robbery in Joliet

Two men have been arrested in connection to armed robbery in Joliet on Saturday morning. It was 2:41am that Officers were called to the 2000 block of Jefferson Street after receiving a call of an armed robbery. Three men had been robbed at gunpoint outside the Sidelines Sports Bar. The victims stated that they handed over cellphones and cash at which time the suspects fled in a vehicle. Officers were able to obtain a description of the suspects and the vehicle they left in the scene.
A short time later, officers located the vehicle in question in the area of Collins Street and Meeker Avenue. The vehicle fled from Officers at a high rate of speed before stopping. The first suspect, 29-year-old Justin Cox, was taken into custody without incident. The second suspect, 23-year-old Cesar Chavez, was able to flee the area. Proceeds of the robbery were recovered inside of the vehicle.
Chavez was later located by Detectives in a vehicle in the 50 block of Weber Road in Romeoville. Detectives attempted to place Chavez into custody at which time he began to struggle and refused. Detectives deployed a taser and Chavez was then placed into custody. Justin Cox was charged with Armed Robbery and Cesar Chavez was charged with Armed Robbery and Resisting a Peace Officer.