Two Arrested After Bolingbrook Police Respond To Reports Of Shots Fired
A Bolingbrook man and Chicago man charged after Bolingbrook police officers respond to reports of shots fired.
On January 10th, 2021, at 1:38 p.m., officers responded to the area of Elm & Grace Courts near Boughton and Bolingbrook Drive for the report of shots fired. While in route, dispatch advised there was a black Kia Soul leaving the area.
Responding officers observed a Kia Soul in the area and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. During the course of the investigation officers located two loaded handguns in the vehicle.
One of the handguns was reported stolen. The occupants of the Kia were taken into custody.
Officers located a spent shell casing and 1 bullet on the street on Elm Court. There were no victims or property damage located.
Charles Lusk, 29 years of age, from the 2100 block of W. Warren Chicago, IL was charged with Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition, No FOID, Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Lusk is also currently on parole.
Kwon Russel, 22 years of age, from Elm Court, Bolingbrook, was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition, No FOID, Failure to Appear Warrant for Traffic Offense.
Lusk and Russell were transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.