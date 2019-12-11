Two Arrested, One Officer Hurt Following Fight During Basketball Game at Joliet West
Two people were arrested and one Joliet police officer was hurt following two fights at Tuesday night’s varsity basketball game at Joliet West High School, between Joliet West and Joliet Central. Near the end of the third quarter, Joliet Police officers working the game noted a large disturbance in front of the concession stand that was quickly broken up. After that disturbance, our very own Scott Slocum was broadcasting the game here on 1340 WJOL, describes the second altercation.
After the fight, officers saw one suspect walking in the school parking lot and tried to leave an item in the school lot. When the police approached 18-year-old Arus Woods, they found a firearm in the vehicle beside him. He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon on School Grounds, Unlawful Use of a Weapon – No FOID, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition; and 19-year-old Raekwon Fields was also arrested and charged with Mob Action, Disorderly Conduct, and Obstructing a Peace Officer. Both are from Joliet. The Joliet Police Officer hurt trying to break-up the fight is expected to be ok.