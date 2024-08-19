1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Two Arrested Following Shooting At Joliet Dealership

August 19, 2024 5:43PM CDT
Share
Two Arrested Following Shooting At Joliet Dealership
Terrance Petty/JPD Photo

23-year-old Terrance Petty of Gary, IN was arrested, processed, and  transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (2 Counts), Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Criminal Damage to Property, and Criminal Trespass to Real Property.  

A 15-year-old male was arrested, processed, and transported to the River Valley Justice Center  for Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Criminal  Damage to Property.  

Following an investigation conducted by Officers and Detectives, Petty and a 15-year-old male were identified as suspects in this shooting. On August 17, 2024, at 5:09 p.m., Officers responded to the Louis Joliet Mall (3340 Mall Loop Drive) after mall security reported a male in  possession of a handgun in his pocket while inside the mall. Officers located the male and identified him as Petty. Petty was found to be in possession of the handgun, and he was placed  into custody without incident. Petty was transported to the Joliet Police Department for  processing, and he was also questioned in reference to the shooting that damaged vehicles at D’Arcy Hyundai. Petty indicated his involvement in the shooting. Following a review of the  facts and evidence of the case, the Will County State’s Attorney Office approved charges of  Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Criminal Damage  to Property.  

The 15-year-old male was taken into custody without incident by Detectives after being located  at Plainfield Academy (23930 Lockport Street, Plainfield) during the morning hours of August  19, 2024. He was transported to the Joliet Police Department for questioning and subsequently  transferred to the River Valley Justice Center.  

Popular Posts

1

DEVELOPING: Crest Hill Manhunt Underway
2

First Female Judge In Will County Has Passed Away
3

Driver Identified In Fatal US 30 Crash
4

Local Golf Course Sold
5

Chick-fil-A Opening Two Locations In Will County

Recent Posts