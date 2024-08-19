Two Arrested Following Shooting At Joliet Dealership

23-year-old Terrance Petty of Gary, IN was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (2 Counts), Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Criminal Damage to Property, and Criminal Trespass to Real Property.

A 15-year-old male was arrested, processed, and transported to the River Valley Justice Center for Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Criminal Damage to Property.

Following an investigation conducted by Officers and Detectives, Petty and a 15-year-old male were identified as suspects in this shooting. On August 17, 2024, at 5:09 p.m., Officers responded to the Louis Joliet Mall (3340 Mall Loop Drive) after mall security reported a male in possession of a handgun in his pocket while inside the mall. Officers located the male and identified him as Petty. Petty was found to be in possession of the handgun, and he was placed into custody without incident. Petty was transported to the Joliet Police Department for processing, and he was also questioned in reference to the shooting that damaged vehicles at D’Arcy Hyundai. Petty indicated his involvement in the shooting. Following a review of the facts and evidence of the case, the Will County State’s Attorney Office approved charges of Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Criminal Damage to Property.

The 15-year-old male was taken into custody without incident by Detectives after being located at Plainfield Academy (23930 Lockport Street, Plainfield) during the morning hours of August 19, 2024. He was transported to the Joliet Police Department for questioning and subsequently transferred to the River Valley Justice Center.