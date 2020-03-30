Two Arrested in Joliet Armed Robbery
Joliet Police are sharing details regarding an Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Battery in the city on Friday. It was at 9:06pm, that Joliet Police Officers responded to the area of S. Raynor Avenue after receiving a call about a two-vehicle crash with a disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and located the victim and 18-year-old Nathaniel A. Argueta of Joliet in an altercation with a second individual involved Knayree Fateen, an 18-year-old from Chicago, attempting to leave the scene on foot. All three subjects were detained to determine what happened. Officers also observed two vehicles on scene with crash damage; there were no reported injuries.
Officers were able to determine that Argueta and Fateen had met with the victim to conduct a drug sale and at some point had entered the victim’s vehicle. While inside the victim’s vehicle, Fateen announced a robbery and produced a firearm. The victim’s phone and wallet were taken, and the victim was able to flee the vehicle. Argueta and Fateen then exited the victim’s vehicle, leaving in their own vehicle. The victim then followed Argueta and Fateen to the area of S Raynor Avenue and Morgan Street, where the two vehicles crashed. All three subjects then exited their vehicles and were involved in an altercation until Officers arrived.
A black BB gun was recovered on scene. No narcotics were recovered. Argueta and Fateen have both been charged with Aggravated Robbery an Aggravated Battery