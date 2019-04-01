Two Bodies Recovered From DuPage River Near Hammel Woods In Shorewood

The bodies of a male and female have been recovered from the DuPage River near the Hammel Woods dam in Shorewood. Fire Chief Andy Doyle with the Troy Fire Protection District held a news conference on Monday confirming the discovery. Two people were reported missing on Sunday after witnesses saw the man go into the dam followed by the woman. The couple knew each other and are from the local Chicago metro area according to Chief Doyle. The female is 22 years old while the male is 28-years of age. Identities of the victims is not being disclosed at this time.