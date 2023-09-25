1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Two California Men Charged In Massive Drug Bust In Illinois

September 25, 2023 3:54PM CDT
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Two California men are facing charges following a massive drug bust in Illinois. State police say a trooper pulled over a Provost Bus on I-80 last Wednesday in Henry County. Authorities searched the vehicle and seized more than five-thousand pounds of cannabis. The seizure is one of the largest in ISP history and has an estimated value of more than six-million dollars. Both Robert Mazo and Pedro Arreola were and transported to the Henry County Jail.

