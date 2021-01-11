Two Candidates For JJC Board of Trustee Petitions Being Challenged
Joliet Jr. College/md
A Special Meeting of the Joliet Junior College Electoral Board will be held and initially convened on January 11, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. in the Board Room (A3104), Joliet Junior College, 1215 Houbolt Road, Joliet, Illinois.
The purpose of the meeting is for hearing and passing on Objections to the Consolidated Election Petitions of Maureen Broderick and Betty Washington as candidates for nomination to the office of Board Trustee for Joliet Junior College. Those candidates petitions are being challenged for the number of valid signatures among other issues.
The Special Meeting may be recessed, continued, or reconvened as determined by the Electoral Board Officers. This meeting is being conducted pursuant to and in compliance with Governor Pritzker’s Phase 4 Guidelines and applicable Executive Orders and will be held virtually.
All persons are welcome to attend. The public can listen to this meeting by dialing: 224-303-4622
Conference ID: 961 051 056#