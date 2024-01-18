Two Crashes In Plainfield Send One To Hospital

Plainfield Police dealt with two crashes on Route 59 on Wednesday evening, one the direct result of the other. Police were called to the area of Route 59 and Riverwalk Court around 8:35 last night for reports of a serious traffic crash. Upon arrival, officers discovered two separate crashes. The first crash involved an SUV that was trying to turn onto northbound Route 59, when it was struck by a southbound vehicle. A passenger in the first SUV exited the vehicle, then was struck by another car that was travelling northbound on Route 59. The 12-year-old who was struck was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and remains there in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation with help from the Illinois State Police. No charges have yet been filed. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Sgt. Munson with the Plainfield Police at 815-267-7238