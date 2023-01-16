Two Crashes Involving ISP Squad Cars

File- (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Illinois State Police is investigating two separate crashes involving ISP Squad cars within two days. Authorities say a trooper was performing a traffic stop early Saturday on I-57 in Kankakee County when a Dodge Charge hit the trooper’s vehicle. The Charger didn’t stop, but was arrested a short time later and charged with DUI. The next morning, a person was hit and killed by a vehicle on I-94 near 111th Street in Cook County. A trooper was providing support for that crash when their vehicle was hit by a Toyota Corolla. The driver of the Toyota was sent to the hospital and issued citations for DUI, Scott’s Law, and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.