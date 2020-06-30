      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Two Cubs Staffers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Jun 30, 2020 @ 1:15pm
A photo is seen at Wrigley Field which is Cubs stadium in Chicago, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Two Cubs employees tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a training session at Wrigley Field earlier this month. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Two staff members for the Chicago Cubs have tested positive for COVID-19.  With spring training starting tomorrow, the testing of players and coaches has already begun.  So far, no players or coaches have chosen to sit out this season because of coronavirus concerns.

