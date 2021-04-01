Two Day Vaccine Clinic Being Announced In Kankakee
The Ryan Gymnasium on Kankakee Community College’s Riverfront Campus has been selected as a Point of Distribution for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. each day. Those who qualify to receive the vaccine under Phase 1a, 1b and 1c guidelines can make an appointment for this site at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/395de829-155c-46d1-bc8c-ecbfda9ab166/. Appointments are required.
Plans are in place to administer 700 vaccinations per day. The vaccine will be from Johnson & Johnson. Illinois National Guard personnel will be on site to support processing, paperwork, vaccinations and observations.
“The moment we knew that vaccinations were available, we offered our campus as a distribution site,” said Dr. Michael Boyd, KCC president. “KCC is a familiar place for so many residents and that’s why it is a great place to host a vaccination site. It’s our hope is that all residents who qualify for the vaccine can receive it. It is a privilege to serve our community during the COVID-19 recovery process.”
Those with appointments should come to KCC’s Riverfront Campus, located south of downtown Kankakee at 100 College Drive. The location is off River Road, near U.S. 45-52, or take Interstate 57 to Exit 308 and follow the signs. After arrival, follow signs to park and enter the building. Masks and social distancing guidelines are in place, and areas will be routinely sanitized.
The Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines, vaccination plan, and FAQs are provided at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccination-plan.
KCC’s Press Release