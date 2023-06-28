Two Dead After Wrong-Way Crash Near Joliet

Two people are dead following a wrong-way crash near Joliet. It happened last night on I-55 in Wilmington Township, when the driver of a car traveling in the wrong lane slammed into at least one other vehicle.

The Will County Coroner’s office has identified the deceased as 35-year-old Ronald Dube and 34-year-old Kelly Quinlan-Dube of Emington, Illinois. The couples three children were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that caused the accident was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The Illinois State Police is investigating the incident.

A Go Fund Me to help the couples three children can be found here.