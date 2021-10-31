Two Dead and Dozens Injured After Shooting in Joliet Township

An early Halloween morning shooting in Joliet Township has left two people dead and dozens injured. It was at 12:39am a Will County Sheriff’s Sergeant was on patrol and heard approximately twelve gunshots in the area of Jackson and Walnut Streets in Joliet Township. When the sergeant arrived on scene he saw over 100 people fleeing the area, running onto Jackson Street. The shots were located to a backyard at 1018 E. Jackson.
Over a dozen individuals were injured by gunfire and transported to area hospitals. Two victims have died as a result of their injuries. Their names are being withheld pending notification of families. Four more victims were transported to local area hospitals with life threatening injuries.
The investigation has shown that a Halloween party was being held at a residence located at 1018 E. Jackson Street. The shooting occurred outside the residence near a DJ booth that was set up in the backyard. Initial estimates indicate that there was close to 200 people attending the party.
Witnesses have told authorities that there were two shooters at the party. The first shooter is described as an average sized, Hispanic Male with facial hair, wearing a red hoodie, a black flat billed hat, and dark pants. The second shooter is described as an average sized, light-skinned black male or Hispanic wearing a yellow hoodie and ski mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Will County Sheriff’s Office at 815-727-8574. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip on the on the Will County Sheriff’s website by clicking here.