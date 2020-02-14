Two Dead In Minooka House Fire
Two people have died after an overnight house fire in Minooka. Firefighters were called to the scene on the east side of Bell Road, just after 1:00 this morning. A 57-year old grandmother and a 6-year old boy died in the fire.
Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer spoke to the “Scott Slocum Show.” He said the mother and a 4-year old boy have been transported to Morris Hospital for observation.
More than a dozen area fire departments responded to the scene. The state fire marshall is on the scene this morning, continuing the investigation.