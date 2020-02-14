      Weather Alert

Two Dead In Minooka House Fire

Feb 14, 2020 @ 7:23am

Two people have died after an overnight house fire in Minooka. Firefighters were called to the scene on the east side of Bell Road, just after 1:00 this morning. A 57-year old grandmother and a 6-year old boy died in the fire.

Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer spoke to the “Scott Slocum Show.” He said the mother and a 4-year old boy have been transported to Morris Hospital for observation.

More than a dozen area fire departments responded to the scene. The state fire marshall is on the scene this morning, continuing the investigation.

