Two Family Pets Die In Joliet House Fire

At 10:56 pm on November 11th, the Joliet Fire Department responded to 513 N. Bluff Street for the report of a structure fire. The first units arrived within 4 minutes of the call and were met with heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of a 2-story single family dwelling. Fire units had a report of possible victims inside the structure. A primary search of the structure was conducted but no victims were found. The Joliet Police Department contacted the building residents, who confirmed that no one was in the structure. Fire crews found two family dogs who perished in the fire. Multiple hose lines were used inside to extinguish the fire. Other crews performed water supply, search, ventilation, salvage and overhaul, safety and support functions. The fire was declared under control at 11:23 pm.

Fire crews from stations 1, 4, 5, 6 and 8 responded to the scene. There were no injuries to report. The fire is currently under investigation.