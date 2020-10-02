Two Former Police Officers To Run for Joliet City Council At-Large Seats

      Breaking News
Oct 2, 2020 @ 6:33am
Three at-large City Council seats are up for grabs and several people are throwing their hat into the ring.

Longtime JJC trustee and chairman Bob Wunderlich is running for Joliet City Council at-large. Also running in the April 2021 election, Joliet Park Board member and former officer Joe Clement and former Joliet Police Sgt. Lindsay Heavener, plus former corporation council Marty Shannahon.

Don Dickinson announced he’s not running Jan Quillman is going to run and longtime councilman Mike Turk is still weighing his options.

