Two Freshmen Students In Custody Following Lockport Township Dance

Students at Lockport Township High School will be greeted with social workers and councilors this morning following an arrest of two freshmen students who brought a BB gun on campus.

Lockport Township Superintendent Todd Wernet gives a timeline of events that unfolded during Saturday’s Homecoming Dance after debriefing with Lockport Police and a review of available surveillance video.

6:45 p.m. doors open for a 7 p.m. dance.

Normally there are 7-8 police officer inside and outside the dance with about 20 staff members at the dance as well.

7:45 p.m. a student approached one of the officers stating that he heard a student brought a gun to the dance and provided a description of the student

7:55 p.m. that student was in custody

8:25 p.m. the in custody student tells police he gave the gun to a friend…At some point around this time, the friend left the building, took the gun and buried the gun in a nearby home.

8:42 p.m. second student is taken into custody as he tried to re-enter the building and tells police where the BB gun is buried and police locate it.

8:45 large group of students panic and run toward the exit of the field house. Wernet says he’s not sure what prompted students to rush for the exits. Officials believe there are no injuries despite students falling.

There was never an active shooter. There was never any discharge of a weapon.

9:45 p.m. after a briefing from Lockport Police, a message sent to parents giving the all clear. The dance was suspended half an hour earlier than scheduled.

Two students are in custody.