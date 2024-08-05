Two Homes And A Church Struck by gunfire In Joliet

On Saturday August 3, 2024, at 10:45 p.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to the 1000 block of Woodruff Road for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers located several spent shell casings in the street. It was determined that two homes and an unoccupied Honda HRV had been struck by gunfire. One of the homes had been struck once and the other appeared to have been struck multiple times. Both homes were occupied at the time of the shooting. In the home that was struck multiple times, a round struck a headboard of a bed while an adult female laid in the bed. There were no reported injuries at the scene.

While Officers were on scene of this shooting, it was learned that a 27-year-old male had been transported to Silver Cross Hospital by private vehicle, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and a bullet graze wound to the head. The victim reported to have been shot while walking in the 1000 block of Woodruff Road. The victim’s injuries were non-life threatening, and he was treated and released from the hospital.

Officers were called back to the shooting scene during the morning hours of August 4, 2024, after it was discovered that the Newness of Life in Christ Church located at 1014 Woodruff Road appeared to have been struck by gunfire during the previous evening’s shooting.

Officers and Detectives conducted a canvass of the area as this investigation progressed. Anyone with video footage or information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at (815)724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.

Joliet Police press release