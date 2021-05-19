Two Illinois Men Charged In U.S. Capitol Riots
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to open a door of the U.S. Capitol as they riot in Washington. At least a dozen of the 400 people charged so far in the Jan. 6 insurrection have made dubious claims about their encounters with officers at the Capitol. The most frequent argument is that they can't be guilty of anything, because police stood by and welcomed them inside, even though the mob pushed past police barriers, sprayed chemical irritants and smashed windows as chaos enveloped the government complex. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Two Illinois men are being charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol insurrection in January. Douglas Wangler and Bruce Harrison are facing numerous charges related to allegedly illegally entering and occupying a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and demonstrating in any of the Capitol buildings. The FBI says they have video evidence of the two inside the building, but that the videos don’t show them damaging property or participating in violent acts.