1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Two Illinois Residents With Monkeypox Die

October 24, 2022 12:32PM CDT
Share
Two Illinois Residents With Monkeypox Die
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Two Illinois residents are dead after contracting the Monkeypox virus. The Chicago Department of Public Health announced Friday that the deaths of two local residents were caused by this year’s Monkeypox outbreak. Both individuals had multiple other health conditions, including weakened immune systems. They received a virus diagnosis more than six weeks ago, and both had been hospitalized. The deaths are unrelated to each other.

Popular Posts

1

A Leader In Joliet Dies Suddenly
2

Another Arrest Made in "Operation Triple P"
3

Crest Hill Hopes Public Can Identify This Man
4

Hollywood Casino Joliet announces move to Rock Run Crossings And Aurora Casino Moving Too
5

A Joliet Institution Expected To Close Sometime Next Year

Recent Posts