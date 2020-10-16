      Breaking News
Two Killed In Shootout Outside Dolton Menards

Oct 16, 2020 @ 9:59am

Two people are dead following a shootout in the parking lot of a Menards in south suburban Dolton. Officials say multiple people started shooting at each yesterday outside the Menards on Lincoln Avenue. The shootout left two people dead, including a man who is thought to have been an innocent bystander. The other person is believed to have been one of the shooters. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hassn’t identified either person. The shooting remains under investigation.

