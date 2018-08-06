Two Killed in Unrelated Traffic Deaths In Will County On Saturday

A 28 year old woman was killed on Saturday at the Autobahn Country Club race track in Joliet. Angela Van Horn of South Haven Mississippi was pronounced dead at Presence St. Joseph Hospital emergency room on Saturday, August 4th at 11:37 a.m. according to the Will County Coroner. She was killed following a multiple motorcycle crash. The Joliet Police Department is investigating the crash.

Meanwhile, a 55-year old Hinsdale man was killed as he was walking along I-55 in Braidwood according to the Will County Coroner. James L. Conway was walking along I-55 when he was hit by tow truck. He was pronounced dead on Saturday, August 4th at 3:15 p.m. at mile marker 234 in Braidwood. The Illinois State is investigating.