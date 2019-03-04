Two Locals Appointed To Illinois Tollway Board
By Monica DeSantis
Mar 4, 2019 @ 9:57 AM
Two people who live and work in Will County have been appointed to the Illinois Tollway board by Governor J.B. Pritzker. Chicagoland Speedway CEO Scott Paddock has been named as a director on the Illinois Tollway board and Gary Perinar, long time member of the Carpenters Local 174. Perinar residents in Shorewood and currently serves as the executive secretary-treasurer for the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters.

The Chairman of the Illinois Tollway is Will Evans. He is the former President of Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas.

The Chairman and Directors are appointed by the Governor and serve four-year terms; no more than five of the members may be from one political party. The Board of Directors sets policy for the operation, maintenance and construction of the roadways.

