Two Men Arrested in Connection to Shots Fired in a Joliet Neighborhood

Jul 25, 2022 @ 12:04pm
Donzel Williamson & Kyle Smith (L to R)

Two men have been arrested in connection to gunshots fired in a Joliet neighborhood on Sunday morning. Joliet Police were patrolling the intersection of Comstock and Morgan Streets just after 3:30 am on Sunday. While patrolling the neighborhood the officers heard gunshots and began investigating the area. They eventually located two people in a vehicle in the 500 block of Morgan Street. While speaking to the two men, police saw live ammo in the back seat of the car and a handgun on the rear floorboard.

Joliet Police arrested the two men in the vehicle in connection to the incident. They are, the passenger, 29-year-old Kyle Smith and the driver, 27-year-old Donzel Williamson. Smith was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No FOID, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. Williamson is facing charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No FOID, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Violation of Parole.

A 9mm handgun was recovered and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

