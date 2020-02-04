Two Men Arrested in Joliet After Shots Fired Call
L to R: J. Lorenzo & A. Lorenzo
Joliet Police are sharing details after the arrests of a 23-year-old Indiana man and a 27-year-old from Joliet. It was at 11:25 pm on February 2nd that officers were called to Grant and Mississippi Avenues in reference to a call of shots fired. While en-route, officers were given a description of a possible vehicle that was involved. An Officer located a vehicle that fit the description running unoccupied in the 300 block of Mississippi Avenue with several subjects standing by it. As the officers was speaking to the subjects, the officer observed a firearm in the pocket of subject’s jacket. The officer told the subjects to keep their hands on their heads until backup units arrived. While waiting for other officers to arrive, the individual, identified as Jamie C. Lorenzo of Merrillville, Indiana, ignored multiple commands to keep his hands on his head, moving his hands below his shoulders.
Other Officers arrived and Lorenzo was arrested and the loaded firearm was recovered. Spent shell casings were located in the rear of a nearby residence. A search of the vehicle, which belonged to the second subject, Alejandro Lorenzo of Joliet, located a plastic baggie of suspected cocaine. Alejandro was arrested and transported along with Jaime to the Joliet Police Department for booking procedures. Jaime Lorenzo was arrested and transported to the Will County Jail for the offenses of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No FOID, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Obstructing a Peace Officer. Alejandro Lorenzo was arrested and transported to the Will County Jail for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance.