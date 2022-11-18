Two Men Arrested in Joliet Drug Bust

Joliet police vehicle/md

Two men have been arrested by Joliet Police after the Department’s Narcotics Unit and Tactical Unit executed a search warrant on a residence in the 700 of West Marion Street. Authorities had been in the middle of an extensive narcotics investigation and identified 42-year-old Victor Bailey of Joliet and 25-year-old Treyonte Holmes of Chicago as suspects in the delivery of cocaine.

Prior to the search warrant, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 900 block of West Jefferson Street after Bailey and Holmes were observed in the vehicle. Holmes was placed into custody without incident. Bailey refused commands to exit the vehicle while appearing to swallow suspected narcotics. Officers were then able to place Bailey into custody.

It was determined that Bailey also held arrest warrants for failing to appear in court in both Will and LaSalle counties on previous traffic charges. Bailey was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. He was treated and released a short time later and he and Holmes were processed and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

Upon search of the residence, Officers located a 9mm handgun and ammunition, cash, cocaine, and ecstasy pills.

Victor Bailey was charged with r Unlawful Delivery/Possession of a Controlled Substance ( 2 Counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Obstructing Justice, Resisting a Peace Officer, Driving While License Suspended, a Will County Arrest Warrant, and a LaSalle County Arrest Warrant.

Treyonte Holmes was charged with an Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance.