Two Men Charged in Fatal Shooting in Joliet Township

Two men have been arrested in connection to a murder investigation in Joliet Township. It was on Monday morning, at 1:00 a.m., that deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Officer were dispatched to the 500 block of Fox Street in regards to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies observed a male individual lying face down in the roadway motionless, surrounded by unknown individuals. The victim, 20-year-old Nathan J. Ballard, was transported to Silver Cross Hospital and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. At approximately 12:30 PM the Black Dodge Magnum allegedly used in the homicide was located in the area of 14th and Karlov in the city of Chicago. A traffic stop was conducted by Will County Detectives and members of the Chicago Police Department, and two subjects were taken into custody at that time. 20-year-old Elijah J. Watson and 23-year-old Anthony Francimore had previously been identified as suspects in the investigation, and both were taken into custody without incident as a result of the traffic stop. Detectives would later learn that the suspects in this case intended on robbing the victim. Elijah J. Watson was charged with four counts of First Degree Murder, one count of Armed Robbery, and one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon. Anthony Francimore was charged with one count of First Degree Murder and one count of Armed Robbery. The bond for both men has been set at $5,000,000