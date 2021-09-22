Two More Illinois Residents Charged In U.S. Capital Breach

Two more Illinois residents are facing charges over allegations they took part in the January 6th breach of the U.S. Capitol. David Wiersma was arrested yesterday in suburban Posen, while Dawn Frankowski was arrested in Naperville. Both are charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. They are at least the 15th and 16th Illinois residents arrested in connection with the breach.