      Weather Alert

Two More Illinois Residents Charged In U.S. Capital Breach

Sep 22, 2021 @ 6:01am
David Wiersma and Dawn Frankowski/photo/FBI/United State's Attorney's Office District of Columbia

Two more Illinois residents are facing charges over allegations they took part in the January 6th breach of the U.S. Capitol. David Wiersma was arrested yesterday in suburban Posen, while Dawn Frankowski was arrested in Naperville. Both are charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. They are at least the 15th and 16th Illinois residents arrested in connection with the breach.

Popular Posts
Joliet Police: Man Fatally Shoots Himself While Handling Firearm
Graham launched Route 66 God Loves You Tour In Joliet: Crowds Exceeded Expectations
Video of Collins Street and Williamson Avenue In Joliet For Mexican Independence Day
Joliet Man Accused of Firing Gun at Police
UPDATE: Missing Nine-Year-Old Found
Connect With Us Listen To Us On