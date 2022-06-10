      Weather Alert

Two More Suspected Overdose Deaths In Joliet Being Investigated

Jun 10, 2022 @ 6:04am
FILE - This Aug. 2017 photo provided by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Phoenix Division shows one of four containers holding some of the 30,000 fentanyl pills the agency seized in one of its bigger busts in Tempe, Ariz. As the number of U.S. overdose deaths continues to soar, states are trying to take steps to combat a flood of the drug that has proved the most lethal -- illicitly produced fentanyl.(Drug Enforcement Administration via AP, File)

The Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers on Thursday June 9th, 2022, is investigating 2 probable overdoses that occurred in Joliet, Illinois, from June 8th- June 9th, 2022. Earlier this week the Will County Coroner’s Office has investigated eight probable Overdose cases between June 6th – June 7th, 2022.

Coroner Laurie Summers is urging family members and friends of suspected abusers to adhere to this alert and to understand that there is likely street drugs that contain lethal doses of fentanyl.

Final cause and manner of death of the latest probable drug overdoses will be completed after autopsy, Toxicological and a thorough investigation is completed. The Coroner’s Office is committed to keep the public aware of these cases.

