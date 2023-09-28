Two People Displaced Following Lightening Strike Fire At Wilmington Home

A lightening strike has been determined to have a caused a house fire in Wilmington on Monday morning.

It was on Monday September 25th at approximately 6:17 A.M. the Wilmington Fire Protection District responded to a Structure Fire at 1927 Lakewood Dr. Upon arrival, smoke was seen inside the first floor of a 2-story residence and the response was escalated to a Full Still assignment bringing in additional mutual aid. Firefighters initiated an interior attack on the fire which originated in the basement with fire burning through the first floor just inside the front door.

The fire was quickly extinguished and a large amount of smoke was evacuated from the residence. Both an adult male and female resident were outside of the residence upon arrival and have been displaced by the fire. Wilmington Fire Protection District personnel were assisted by several surrounding fire departments and agencies.

Wilmington and Elwood Fire District Investigators assisted with the cause and origin of the fire and have determined the cause due to be from a lightning strike in the immediate area. A large tree splintered from a lightning strike was found across the street on the bank of the Kankakee River.