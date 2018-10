Two Will County Deputies have been shot while serving a warrant at 209 Richards Street in Joliet. It happened Thursday at 9 p.m. One deputy was shot in the vest and the other suffered a superficial wound. Both are expected to be OK. Two people have been arrested. Forty-two year old Kevin B. Waddel was charged with firing at officers and 62-year old Steven Johnson was charged with three felonies related to fire arms. Both live at 209 Richards Street in Joliet.