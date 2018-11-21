Two People In Illinois Sick As Part Of National E. Coli Outbreak

The Illinois Department of Public Health says two people in the state are confirmed to be a part of a national E. coli outbreak tied to tainted lettuce. The state’s public health managers yesterday joined the CDC in telling people not to eat any romaine lettuce. The IDPH is not saying where the two people in Illinois who are sick live.

Health experts are warning people not to eat romaine lettuce in any form. The CDC issued a broad alert in response to a new outbreak of illnesses caused by a particularly dangerous strain of E. coli contamination. The alert says consumers should toss out any romaine lettuce they may have already purchased, and it should not be served in restaurants or sold in stores. Reports say 32 people across eleven different states have fallen ill from the contaminated lettuce. The origin of the outbreak is currently unknown and remains under investigation.