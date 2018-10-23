Two People Killed In Head-On Crash In Homer Township

The crash that occurred on Sunday night in Homer Township killed two people. Illinois State police report a Porsche was traveling northeast on Archer Avenue when it crossed into the southbound lanes of 135th Street and struck a Toyota head-on. Thirty-six-year old Jennifer Balice of Lemont was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Porshe, 62-year-old Arunas Augustaitis from Elk Grove Village was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries from the crash.

Illinois State Police continues to investigate this incident.