Two People Shot And Wounded At Riverwalk Homes And One Victim Isn’t Talking To Police

Two people shot at Riverwalk homes in Joliet.

On March 2, 2024, at 5:33 a.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to Riverwalk Homes (366 North Broadway) for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, Officers located a 28-year-old male who had sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg. Officers immediately provided medical assistance until arrival of Joliet Fire Department paramedics. Information provided by the victim indicated that he was shot by an unknown person near the third-floor hallway of 366 North Broadway Street.

While Officers were still on the scene investigating this shooting, they located a 45-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his left thigh near 363 North Broadway. Officers immediately provided medical assistance until arrival of Joliet Fire Department paramedics. This victim was uncooperative with Officers, indicated no knowledge of the other shooting, and refused to provide further information.

Both gunshot victims were transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. Injuries to both victims appear to be non-life threatening. Officers attempted to locate crime scenes for either shooting but were unable to do so. At this time, it is unknown if the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information related to these incidents are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.