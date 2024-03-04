1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Two People Shot And Wounded At Riverwalk Homes And One Victim Isn’t Talking To Police

March 4, 2024 5:19AM CST
Two people shot at Riverwalk homes in Joliet.

On March 2, 2024, at 5:33 a.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to Riverwalk Homes (366 North Broadway) for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, Officers  located a 28-year-old male who had sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg. Officers  immediately provided medical assistance until arrival of Joliet Fire Department paramedics.  Information provided by the victim indicated that he was shot by an unknown person near the third-floor hallway of 366 North Broadway Street.  

While Officers were still on the scene investigating this shooting, they located a 45-year-old  male with a gunshot wound to his left thigh near 363 North Broadway. Officers immediately  provided medical assistance until arrival of Joliet Fire Department paramedics. This victim was  uncooperative with Officers, indicated no knowledge of the other shooting, and refused to  provide further information.  

Both gunshot victims were transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire  Department. Injuries to both victims appear to be non-life threatening. Officers attempted to  locate crime scenes for either shooting but were unable to do so. At this time, it is unknown if  the two shootings are related.  

Anyone with information related to these incidents are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police  Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime  Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to  remain anonymous.

