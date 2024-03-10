1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Two People Struck And Killed Attempting To Cross Plainfield Road, Driver Flees

March 10, 2024 10:48AM CDT
Two people are dead following a hit-and-run crash late Saturday night, and Crest Hill officials are looking for the driver that fled.

Just before midnight, Crest Hill Police were notified of the crash in the 2100 block of Plainfield Road. Officers arrived on scene and located two victims in the roadway. Lockport Fire Department arrived on scene for treatment, but unfortunately both victims succumbed to their injuries.

Plainfield Road was closed from the intersection of Fern St to the intersection with Sweetbriar Ave for several hours while during the crash  investigation.
If you have information regarding the accident, please contact Crest Hill Investigator Steen. and anonymous tips can be shared through Crime Stoppers of Will County

