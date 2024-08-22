Two Pets Die In House Fire While One Resident Transported To The Hospital In Plainfield

Plainfield Fire Protection district was dispatched at approximately 5:25 pm on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 for a fire. The Western Will County Communication Center (WESCOM) received a 911 call from a caller stating there was a fire in the kitchen of the residence.

The first arriving Plainfield Fire Protection District fire unit arrived in less than two minutes of the 911 call and found smoke coming from a one-story single-family home. Firefighters quickly deployed a hose line and extinguished the fire that was contained to the kitchen. The resident of the home was able to escape with a family pet prior to the arrival of the first fire unit. The building was ventilated, and overhaul was conducted to ensure the fire didn’t spread to other areas of the home. While conducting a search of the home, two family pets were located and perished as a result of the fire. NICOR and Commonwealth Edison were called to the scene to secure the utilities. The home was deemed uninhabitable and sustained approximately $75,000 in damage. The fire was investigated by the Plainfield Fire Protection District Fire Investigators and was determined to be accidental.

The Plainfield Fire Protection District was assisted on the scene by the Bolingbrook Fire Department, Naperville Fire Department, and Oswego Fire Protection District. Station coverage was provided by the Aurora Township Fire Protection District, Morris Fire Protection District, Minooka Fire Protection District, and the Troy Fire Protection District. The fire was located in the 13400 Block of South Rivercrest Drive.

No firefighters were hurt while fighting the fire however, the resident of the home was transported by Plainfield Fire Protection District paramedics to the hospital for evaluation.