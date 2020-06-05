Two Protesters Allegedly Attacked By Joliet Mayor On Sunday, May 31st Hire Lawyers
The two men involved in an altercation with Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk last Sunday night during protests and rioting have been identified through their lawyers. Victor Williams and Jamal Smith have retained the services of attorney’s Lawrence X. O’Reilly and Michael E. Baker. A press conference will be held on Monday June 8th at 2 p.m. at Joliet City Hall. The lawyers will make a brief statement on behalf of the two men. The lawyers were retained due to what they call an unprovoked attack by the Mayor of Joliet against Victor and Jamal.