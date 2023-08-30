Two Redshirt Freshman For The Fighting Illini Will Sit Out This Year Due To Injuries

Two former Joliet Catholic Academy stars will not be on the field this year for the fighting Illini. Both Hilltoppers have suffered season ending injuries.

Running back Jordan Anderson injured his knee while linebacker Malachi Hood injured his Achilles in the spring and already had surgery. Both should be healthy and ready for next year.

According to NCSA college recruiting, a “redshirt” is a college student-athlete who sits out of gameplay for a season while remaining eligible to compete in four years of college sports. Both can still receive athletic scholarships or financial aid.