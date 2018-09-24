Two School District Meetings Today And Joliet Park District
By Monica DeSantis
Sep 24, 2018 @ 5:34 AM

Several meetings happening today. The District 202 Board of Education will meet in regular session on Monday, September 24, 2018 at the district administrative center, 15732 Howard Street, Plainfield. The public session will start at 7:30 p.m. Click here for the agenda.

The Valley View Board of Education will conduct their regularly scheduled meeting on today, September 24th at John J. Lukancic Middle School, 725 W. Normantown Rd., Romeoville IL.  The Board Meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at which time, the Baord will cote to move to closed executive session. The public session will begin at 7 p.m. For more information click here.

And the Joliet Park District Board of Commissioners will hold their Regular Meeting today beginning at 5:00 p.m., at Inwood Athletic Club, 3000 W. Jefferson St., in the Board Room (on the main level).

For more information and agendas go to our website WJOL.com.

