Two Search Warrants Executed On City’s East Side

On November 1, 2022, at 9:00 AM, members of the Joliet Police Department Special Operation Squad, Crisis Negotiation Team, and Investigations Division executed two search warrants as part of a larger investigation. The search warrants were executed at residences in the 600 block of Norton Avenue and the 700 block of Francis Street.

Out of an abundance of caution, nearby Sator Sanchez Elementary School was recommended to be placed on a soft lockdown while Joliet Police Department personnel executed the search warrant at the Francis Street address. This soft lockdown has since been lifted and both scenes have been cleared.

To maintain the integrity of this investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

Original Post: Joliet Police are currently on the scene of a house in the 700 block of Francis Street on the city’s east side. Currently the circumstances behind the investigation are unknown, but a “shelter in place” is in effect for homes around the area, and Henderson is blocked from Meeker to Williamson.