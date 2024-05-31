Two Shooting Victims Treated At Joliet Hospital, Police Investigate

On May 29, 2024, at 8:37 p.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center for a report of a shooting victim that had arrived at the emergency room via private vehicle. Upon arrival, Officers met with a 23-year-old male who had sustained two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, one to the right hand and the other to the right forearm.

While at the hospital, Officers were notified of a second shooting victim that had arrived at the emergency room via private vehicle. Officers identified the additional shooting victim as a 22- year-old male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the right leg.

Shortly before notification of the gunshot victims arriving to the hospital, Officers on patrol overheard shots being fired near the area of Oneida Street and Emery Street. Upon arrival to this intersection, Officers located spent shell casings in the street and discovered that an unoccupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

At this time, it is believed that both shooting victims resulted from the same incident, however Detectives continue to investigate if the crime scene located at Oneida Street and Emery Street is the location where the shooting took place.

This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet Police Detectives work to identify a suspect or suspects. Anyone with video footage or has information related to this shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. Citizens may also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.