Two Shot, Injured At Pilcher Park

On July 25th, 2024, at about 1:00 P.M. the Joliet Police Department responded to Pilcher Park, 2501 Highland Park Dr. Joliet, IL of a report of people arguing and shots being fired. A 24 year old male (Joliet) was found in Pilcher Park with several gunshot wounds. A 46 year old male (Joliet) was located at Silver Cross Hospital, also with several gunshot wounds.

Joliet Officers responded to Pilcher Park of a report of people arguing and a person shot in the head. When the Officers arrived at the scene, they located a 24 year old male who appeared to have several gunshot wounds, including his head. The male was conscious and breathing. The Joliet Fire Department transported this person to Silver Cross Hospital. A handgun was found near him when he was moved to be transported.

Joliet Detectives and Officers were able to gather information and determined a dark colored sedan left Pilcher Park after the shooting. As Detectives and Officers searched for this vehicle, the Joliet Police Dispatch Center was contacted by Will County LLC. They advised that a dark colored sedan arrived at Silver Cross Hospital and crashed into a security vehicle. The driver of this vehicle appeared to have a gunshot wound. It was determined this dark colored sedan was the vehicle from Pilcher Park that Detectives and Officers were searching for. There were several firearms recovered from the dark colored sedan. The driver of the sedan was brought into the Silver Cross Emergency room for treatment.

The person found shot at Pilcher Park was transported to Silver Cross Hospital. Once he was in stable condition, he was air lifted to the University of Chicago Hospital. The Driver of the sedan is being treated at Silver Cross Hospital for multiple gunshot wounds to his legs. He is currently in stable condition.

This is an isolated incident to the parties involved and there is no threat to the community. All the individuals involved have been accounted for and there is no one outstanding.

This is an active investigation in its early stages. The Joliet Police Detectives are working with the Will County State’s Attorney Office for any possible charges. Anyone with video footage or information related to this incident are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815- 724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.

JPD Press Release

—————ORIGINAL STORY—————–

Joliet Police have confirmed to WJOL that two people were shot this afternoon in Pilcher Park. One of the victims was found at the scene, while another was taken to Silver Cross Hospital. According to a police spokesman, both are listed in critical condition. Pilcher Park is closed at this time and there is a heavy police presence at Silver Cross.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to WJOL for the latest