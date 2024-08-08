Two Shot, One Killed In Morris
August 8, 2024 3:57PM CDT
Morris Police are investigating a scene in the Canal Port Plaza following a call from a concerned family member from downstate. The call occurred around 12:05 this afternoon, that’s when officers also received a report of shots fired near the I&M Canal. Officers responded to the Plaza, finding two male suspects with gunshot wounds, one who was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to Morris Hospital, then airlifted to another hospital for further treatment.