1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Two Shot, One Killed In Morris

August 8, 2024 3:57PM CDT
Share
Two Shot, One Killed In Morris
Photo by: WJOL News

Morris Police are investigating a scene in the Canal Port Plaza following a call from a concerned family member from downstate. The call occurred around 12:05 this afternoon, that’s when officers also received a report of shots fired near the I&M Canal. Officers responded to the Plaza, finding two male suspects with gunshot wounds, one who was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to Morris Hospital, then airlifted to another hospital for further treatment.

Popular Posts

1

Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center In Joliet Is Being Sold
2

Basinger's Pharmacy License Suspended For A Year
3

An Employee Within The Valley View School School District Is Being Investigated By Romeoville Police
4

Driver Identified In Fatal US 30 Crash
5

Unincorporated Joliet Shooting Victim Identified

Recent Posts