Two students arrested after fighting in high school cafeteria

Joliet Police have arrested two students after a fight in a local high school. It was on September 25 at 11:10 a.m. that a Joliet Police Officer assigned to Plainfield South High School responded to a fight in the cafeteria involving two 15-year-old female students.

The office and a school campus monitor attempted to intervene to stop the fight but both students refused. One of the females kicked the campus monitor in the leg. The opposing female struck the Joliet Police Officer in the face.

The officer and school officials were able to stop the fight and both females were placed in custody without further incident. The two 15-year-old females have been charged Mob Action, Aggravated Battery, and Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer.