Two Students Taken to Hospital After Vehicle Strikes St. Paul’s School

Dec 8, 2021 @ 1:47pm

Two students at St. Paul the Apostle in Joliet were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into the exterior wall of the school cafeteria on Wednesday. It was at 11:45am that authorities received a call after the accident occurred. Two students were taken to the AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center with what have been described as minor injuries. Authorities believe that the driver may have suffered a medical emergency which caused the accident. School was dismissed at 1:30 p.m. and will not be in session tomorrow.

