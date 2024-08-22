1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Two Suspects In Custody, All Clear Order Given After Attempted Robbery

August 22, 2024 4:38PM CDT
On August 22, 2024, at 10:55 a.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of Silver Leaf Drive for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, Officers determined that a male suspect approached two 17-year-old females sitting in a Pontiac Grand Am parked in the 500 block of Silver Leaf Drive. The suspect approached the passenger side of the vehicle  and then placed a handgun against the passenger’s neck while demanding her purse. It is believed that the suspect grabbed the passenger’s purse. The suspect next grabbed the vehicle’s  keys from the driver at which time a struggle ensued between the driver and the suspect. The  driver was able to take possession of the keys back from the suspect. During this struggle, the  suspect fired one round from the handgun, striking the driver’s side door of the vehicle. Both  victims then ran after the suspect as he fled eastbound through the neighborhood and was last seen near a residence in the 500 block of Silver Falls Street. This residence was searched by  members of the Joliet Police Department Special Operations Squad and the suspect was not located. At the onset of this incident, a shelter in place was issued for the surrounding area and  nearby Troy Heritage School was notified. The shelter in place was later lifted following the search of the residence. No injuries were reported.  

As this investigation progressed, information was developed that indicated the involvement of additional suspects. A couple of hours after the “all clear” was given, two 17 year-old suspects were taken into custody.

This investigation remains fluid at this hour and further details will be provided once they  become available. Anyone with video footage or information related to this shooting is  encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at (815)724-3020.

They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at  https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.

