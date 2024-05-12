Two Teenagers Injured In East Side Shooting

On May 11, 2024, just after 9:10pm, Officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Henderson Avenue for a report of two individuals that had been shot. Upon arrival, Officers located a 16-year-old female that had sustained multiple gunshots wounds to her body and legs and a 16-year-old male who had sustained a single gunshot wound to the arm. Officers immediately provided medical assistance to both shooting victims until the arrival of Joliet Fire Department paramedics.

A preliminary investigation of this shooting indicated that both victims were shot while on the front porch of the residence. It is believed that the gunfire came from a silver Chevrolet Silverado that was driving southbound on Henderson Avenue. The vehicle fled the area following the shooting. Officers and Detectives performed an extensive canvas of the area, and no other victims were located. Numerous spent shell casings were recovered at the scene and Officers discovered that two separate residences were also struck by the gunfire.

The 16-year-old female shooting victim was transported to Silver Cross Hospital by the Joliet Fire Department in critical condition. She was later transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. The 16-year-old male shooting victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department where he was treated and later released.

Anyone with video footage or information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. Citizens may also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.